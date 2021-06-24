NFL Rookie DeVonta Smith Buys Mom New House, 'You Are The Absolute World'

'You Are The Absolute World'

This is one of the sweetest videos you'll see today.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith just thanked his mother, Christina, in a HUGE way this week -- by gifting her a new home!!

The 22-year-old Heisman winner posted footage of the big reveal to his Instagram on Thursday ... saying, "To the world you are a mother, but to me you are the absolute world."

The vid is priceless -- Christine walks into the front door of her new digs and immediately bursts into tears ... giving her son a big hug.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Smith -- the #10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- is giving back to his loved ones fresh off inking his 4-year deal worth $20.1 million with a $12 million signing bonus.

But, don't worry ... Smith previously said he's not really intending to make any other big purchases with his big payday ... telling reporters he's mainly going to keep it in the bank.

Smith was an absolute baller for Alabama ... earning 24 TDs with more than 1,800 receiving yards during his senior season.