Odell Beckham Runs Like Hell On Treadmill 8 Months After ACL Injury

Odell Beckham is giving Browns fans an amazing update on his ACL injury recovery ... but don't blink or you'll miss it!!

Remember, the NFL superstar went down with the devastating injury against the Cincinnati Bengals back in Week 7 last season ... but he's been busting his ass non-stop in hopes of being ready for 2021.

Beckham showed just how much progress he's made in his rehab with a hardcore treadmill workout on Monday -- and he looks fast as hell!!

It's a great sign for the Dawg Pound ... as the 28-year-old prepares to suit up for his third season in The Land.

Odell's been showing signs of being a damn superhuman throughout the recovery process -- as we previously reported, the dude was already going HAM in the gym 2 1/2 months after his ACL surgery.

OBJ also looked great during minicamp ... and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski praised his work ethic during his time off the field.

The Browns were able to have one of their best seasons without OBJ in 2020 ... going 11-5 and winning their first playoff game in a billion years.