Denver Broncos Star Zach Wilson Engaged to Model Nicolette Dellanno

Zach Wilson will soon step off the gridiron and into a stylish tux ... 'cause he just got engaged to his model girlfriend on an Italian vacation.

Nicolette Dellanno -- the lucky lady ready to settle down with ZW -- posted pics of the two together overlooking the water on an Italian cliffside just moments ago ... and check out the pics 'cause she's got a MASSIVE rock on her left hand.

Dellanno's clad in all white here -- looking pretty dang angelic, we gotta say ... and, she's engaging in a ton of PDA with Zach, holding hands and smooching under the moonlight.

ND lauded Wilson for his strength in her caption and said she couldn't wait to spend the rest of her life with the NFL QB -- confirming the happy news.

As we told you, the two have gotten super serious in recent years ... with Nicolette joining Zach and his fam on a vacation to Lake Powell for the second year in a row -- so, this seems like a long time coming.

Of course, Zach's football tenure's hit a rough patch of late ... with the New York Jets moving on from the star after taking him high in the 2021 draft.

He's vying for the top job with the Broncos this season... and, it seems Nicolette will be by his side for that journey -- and every journey after it.