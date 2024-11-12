BYU Cheer Coach Says She Was KO'ed By Flying Water Bottle At Utah Game

BYU's cheerleading coach says she was knocked out by a flying water bottle at the end of the Cougars' game against Utah on Saturday ... and now, she says cops are on the hunt to find the fan who threw it.

The object was apparently hurled in disgust by a Utah supporter who was upset over the way BYU had pulled off a stunning, come-from-behind, 22-21 victory over the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

BYU ABSOLUTELY STEALS A VICTORY FROM UTAH ON A FIELD GOAL IN THE FINAL SECONDS. pic.twitter.com/S5pwismdYa — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 10, 2024 @CFBKings

In video obtained by the Deseret News, you can see just after BYU had kicked the game-winning field goal with just seconds left on the clock ... a water bottle came flying in from the stands and pelted Jocelyn Allan right in the face.

The cheer coach -- who's been at BYU since 2010 -- could be seen crumpling to the ground in pain ... and in an Instagram post shortly after the game ended, she wrote she "lost consciousness."

"But thankfully [I] was lowered to the ground by one my cheerleaders," she added.

This happened to the BYU cheer coach. If you saw anything or have video please let me know. pic.twitter.com/YRXzmY4CPM — Stevi Ginolfi (@stevikayg) November 10, 2024 @stevikayg

"Police are going over video footage to identify the seats that it came from."

As of Monday, there had been no updates in the case ... with BYU telling the Deseret News, "The incident is still being reviewed, and we won’t be providing further comment right now."

Classy move by Landen King picking up trash that the fans threw on the field.



Pathetic display of sportsmanship to end the game by the fans. pic.twitter.com/k8dalTVmlx — Brady (@brady_2025) November 10, 2024 @brady_2025