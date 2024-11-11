Ole Miss Fined $350K After Fans Rushed Field With Time Left In Win Vs. Georgia

Ole Miss fans' excitement over their team's big win against Georgia just cost their university $350,000 ... as the SEC handed the school a hefty fine after spectators stormed the field before time expired in Saturday's matchup.

The conference announced the penalty on Monday ... days after the Rebels handled the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs in a 28-10 effort.

Well this is something you don’t see everyday, Ole miss fans rush the field 16 seconds early before the game ended.#OleMiss pic.twitter.com/mZjFPE56c1 — Dylan (@Dylanwx03) November 10, 2024 @Dylanwx03

The penalty is split up due to two infractions -- $250k for the fans rushing the gridiron ... and another $100k for doing so with time remaining in the contest.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was furious about the incident ... and appeared to say, "This is f***ing ridiculous!" on camera as the fans celebrated on the field.

The SEC wasn't done there ... as LSU was hit with a $250k fine after fans tossed trash onto the field during the Tigers' 42-13 loss to Alabama in protest of a call.

LSU students throwing trash onto the field after a penalty is called on the Tigers



Come on 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/laZ3zINVXt — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 10, 2024 @TreyWallace_

LSU will now have to identify the individuals who threw items onto the field and they will be banned from games for the rest of the academic year.

The alcohol policy will also be under review ... but for now, the SEC has no plans to suspend sales at games.