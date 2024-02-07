Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Toby Keith Honored At Oklahoma Sooners Men's Basketball Game After Death

Toby Keith OU Honors Late Country Star ... At Men's Basketball Game

2/7/2024 6:20 AM PT
Getty/Imagn

Toby Keith was honored by his beloved Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball team Tuesday night in the best way possible ... with some meaningful courtside tributes -- and a big win.

The country star's favorite squad set out a guitar, a red solo cup and an OU ball cap just before tip-off against No. 21-ranked BYU ... to remember the musician in the wake of his passing.

toby keith oklahoma basketball tribute
IMAGN

The team also held a moment of silence for Keith inside Lloyd Noble Center in Norman ... before it went out and put on one of its best performances of the season.

The Sooners trounced the Cougars, 82-66 ... and then they kept the homages to Keith flowing in the postgame.

toby keith oklahoma basketball tribute
IMAGN

Head coach Porter Moser brought a red cup to his meeting with media members ... and said some kind words about Keith in a cheers to the "Should've Been A Cowboy" crooner.

RAISE YOUR GLASS
Oklahoma Sooners

Later, Moser's entire team raised a cup high for Keith in the locker room as well.

oklahoma basketball team tribute to toby keith twitter
X/@OU_MBBall

Keith, of course, would have loved it all ... he was seen supporting the Sooners throughout his life -- showing up for almost every big sporting event the school had.

In fact, he was such a notable fan ... the university released a statement following his death that read, in part, "We thank him for the unwavering support he always gave, his generosity as a human being and the countless smiles and memories he created here in Oklahoma and around the world."

As we reported, Keith died peacefully on Monday while surrounded by his family after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

RIP.

