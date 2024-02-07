Toby Keith Honored At Oklahoma Sooners Men's Basketball Game After Death

Toby Keith was honored by his beloved Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball team Tuesday night in the best way possible ... with some meaningful courtside tributes -- and a big win.

The country star's favorite squad set out a guitar, a red solo cup and an OU ball cap just before tip-off against No. 21-ranked BYU ... to remember the musician in the wake of his passing.

The team also held a moment of silence for Keith inside Lloyd Noble Center in Norman ... before it went out and put on one of its best performances of the season.

The Sooners trounced the Cougars, 82-66 ... and then they kept the homages to Keith flowing in the postgame.

Head coach Porter Moser brought a red cup to his meeting with media members ... and said some kind words about Keith in a cheers to the "Should've Been A Cowboy" crooner.

Play video content Oklahoma Sooners

Later, Moser's entire team raised a cup high for Keith in the locker room as well.

Keith, of course, would have loved it all ... he was seen supporting the Sooners throughout his life -- showing up for almost every big sporting event the school had.

In fact, he was such a notable fan ... the university released a statement following his death that read, in part, "We thank him for the unwavering support he always gave, his generosity as a human being and the countless smiles and memories he created here in Oklahoma and around the world."

The OU Athletics family is incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Toby Keith. It's a profoundly sad reality to exist in a world where Toby doesn't. He brought life and joy to every room he entered, and our hearts are dimmer today without him. An American icon and a… pic.twitter.com/NAcSDKgyFa — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) February 6, 2024 @OU_Athletics

As we reported, Keith died peacefully on Monday while surrounded by his family after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.