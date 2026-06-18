Daveigh Chase Was Living in RV Prior to Hospitalization, Death

Daveigh Chase spent the final years of her life living in an RV with her boyfriend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the actress tell TMZ ... she and her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, were staying in the RV in the Boyle Heights area of downtown Los Angeles, minutes away from Skid Row, up until June 4, when she was admitted to a local hospital.

We broke the story ... Daveigh died Tuesday at a Los Angeles hospital. Sources told us she died from meningitis and a blood infection.

As we reported ... friends had spent years trying to locate Daveigh after she largely disappeared from public view amid personal struggles. Our sources say members of her inner circle received information several months before her death, suggesting she was living in the Skid Row area.

We're told those close to the actress feared her weight had dropped to as little as 75 pounds.

Our sources told us friends searched Skid Row and other parts of downtown L.A. in hopes of reconnecting with Daveigh, but they never managed to find her before she was hospitalized.

Daveigh was best known for playing Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror hit "The Ring" and for voicing Lilo in Disney's animated classic "Lilo & Stitch."