Lil Jon Says Writing Memoir Helped Him Process Son's Tragic Death

Play video content Video: Lil Jon Says Memoir Helped Him Navigate Heartbreaking Loss of Son TMZ.com

Lil Jon is opening up about the heartbreaking loss of his son, DJ Young Slade ... telling us how writing his upcoming memoir became part of his healing process.

We got the rapper at LAX Tuesday, and he told us his son's February death came as he was trying to finish his book, "I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me."

Rather than leave the memoir untouched, Lil Jon says he went back and added new sections about navigating grief and processing the devastating loss.

Lil Jon also told us he wanted readers to see how life comes with highs and low ... and to let anyone going through something similar know they're not alone.

It's a powerful conversation, and Lil Jon also gives an update on what's next for his music career ... and fans will surely be interested.