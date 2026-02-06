Lil Jon's Son DJ Young Slade Believed to Be Dead, Cops Say

Police announced a body has been located in the search for DJ Young Slade -- Lil Jon's son who was reported missing in Georgia this week -- and they believe it's him ... TMZ has learned.

Milton Police said Cherokee County Fire Dept. personnel pulled a body from a pond where they'd been searching for Slade -- legal name Nathan Murray Smith -- Friday morning. That person is believed to be Nathan Smith, police said. The Fulton County Medical Examiner is working to confirm identification and cause of death. Police said there was no indication of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Video captured divers searching a pond near the family's estate in Milton, Georgia ... ultimately pulling a body from the water.

As we told you ... the Milton Police Department put out a missing person alert for Nathan Tuesday after the department said he dashed from his home barefoot. Milton is about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

According to MPD ... Nathan didn't have his phone, might be disoriented and needed help.

A rep for Lil Jon told us on Wednesday ... "The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you."