Lil Jon's Son DJ Young Slade Reported Missing in Georgia

Lil Jon is dealing with a scary situation right now ... his son, DJ Young Slade, has been reported missing in Georgia.

The Milton Police Department put out a missing persons alert Tuesday, saying 28-year-old Slade -- legal name Nathan Murray Smith -- ran out of his home on foot and hasn’t been seen since ... adding he doesn’t have a phone, he may be disoriented, and he could be in need of help.

Local outlet Rough Draft Atlanta reported there was "an active police matter" unfolding in Mayfield Park in Milton, about 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Authorities stressed there’s no threat to the public, but they’re asking anyone with information to help locate Smith and confirm his whereabouts.

DJ Young Slade has been trying to follow in the footsteps of his Grammy-winning father, often crediting him for teaching him a strong work ethic. Lil Jon said in a 2024 interview it was "cool" to see his son working in the same industry.