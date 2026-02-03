Pima County Sheriff's Latest Update on Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom

The search continues for Savannah Guthrie's kidnapped mother ... and law enforcement in Arizona is recapping what they know so far about Nancy Guthrie's abduction.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Nancy's Tucson-area home has been processed for evidence inside and out ... and the home has now been turned over to the Guthrie family.

Savannah has been away from 'TODAY' as the investigation moves forward ... and PCSD says they've remained in close contact with the Guthries and continue to update them as things progress.

So far, there's no credible information indicating Nancy was "targeted."

Play video content TMZ.com

Still, TMZ received an alleged ransom note demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's release ... and PCSD says they are aware of the alleged note and are coordinating with the FBI.

DNA evidence from Nancy's home has been collected and sent for testing ... though nothing has been found that would point to a person of interest.

Nancy has a pacemaker that reportedly stopped synching with her Apple devices early Sunday before she was reported missing ... but PCSD says they haven't released any specific timeframes related to the pacemaker and are "working to review any available data that may assist in this investigation."

Play video content NewsNation

Detectives believe Nancy was taken against her will in the middle of the night ... but they aren't saying if she suffered any injuries ... though we've seen video of blood on her front porch.

Nancy's home had surveillance cameras -- some of which appear to have been removed -- and detectives are working with the family and home-security companies to "determine the number of cameras and whether any footage is available."

Play video content Fox News

PCSD says around 100 detectives are helping with the case, including a search and rescue unit ... and they're working with the FBI, along with other law enforcement agencies offering assistance.

No suspects have been identified ... but PCSD says they're awaiting additional forensic results.