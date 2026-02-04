Savannah Guthrie's Brother-In-Law 'May Be' Prime Suspect in Nancy's Kidnapping

There's a stunning twist in the kidnapping of "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy ... her son-in-law might be the prime suspect, according to Ashleigh Banfield.

Banfield — the host of Banfield on NewsNation — reported Tuesday night ... Tommaso Cioni — has been identified by police as the possible suspect in the case, citing a law enforcement source.

The veteran journalist says Cioni is married to Savannah's sister Annie -- and the two were the last people to see Nancy on Saturday night. Annie reportedly had dinner with Nancy that night ... but it's unclear if Cioni was also present. As you know, Nancy's family called police Sunday after they got word she didn't show up to her regular Sunday church service.

Now, Banfield says investigators have towed Annie's car, which has "some connection" to 50-year-old Cioni. Banfield adds that all the cameras at Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home were smashed in.

Earlier Tuesday, NewsNation published a video showing a trail of blood leading to the front steps of Nancy's house. The Los Angeles Times also reports that blood was found at the crime scene, which belonged to Nancy.

TMZ was sent an alleged ransom note from an unknown person or persons who demanded payment in exchange for Nancy's release. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are investigating whether the note is authentic.

