Lil Jon's Son DJ Young Slade Laid to Rest on First Day of Ramadan

DJ Young Slade -- Lil Jon's son -- was laid to rest this week after his father confirmed his death earlier this month.

Lil Jon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute video of his late son and added, "On the first day of Ramadan yesterday, We laid my only son to rest. In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a for him and for our family."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The rapper continued, "I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you. Allah, give me strength."

Lil Jon also took a moment to thank fans, friends, and those who have reached out by ending the post with "Also thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences, love, and prayers we appreciate you all. I will make sure the world knows your talent and never forgets your name. Nathan Murray Smith."

Lil Jon announced the news of his son's passing at the beginning of February, telling us ... "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

As we previously reported ... Nathan was reported missing in Georgia a couple days earlier.. At the time, searchers pulled a body from a pond in the area. Police said there was no indication of foul play.