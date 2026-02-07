Lil Jon's Late Son Praised Him One Year Before Death

Lil Jon's late son, Nathan Smith AKA DJ Young Slade, praised the rapper for being a present and heavily involved father in a heartbreaking resurfaced interview from nearly 1 year before his death.

Check out his March 2025 interview with the nonprofit organization 360 Baseline -- he looked thrilled to confirm Lil Jon was "always showing up" for him, even turning down gigs to be present for his birthday when he was a kid. He added that he never had to worry about his father falling into the stereotype of being an absent black father "because he was always there."

Nathan was pronounced dead Friday afternoon ... just days after he went missing from his home in Georgia. Authorities began the search for him Tuesday, and unfortunately, found him in a pond near his residence.

Lil Jon confirmed the news in a statement first shared with TMZ, saying he and Nathan's mother Nicole are "heartbroken" over the loss. He described his son as the "kindest human being you would ever meet" and someone who was "immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted."