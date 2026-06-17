Daveigh Chase's Friends Desperately Searched for 'The Ring' Star on Skid Row Before Death

Daveigh Chase's friends desperately searched for the actress on Los Angeles' Skid Row in the months before her death ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Daveigh tell TMZ ... her inner circle had been trying to locate her for years after she went MIA amid personal struggles.

We're told friends got a lead on her whereabouts a few months before she died. They were sent a video they believed showed Daveigh living on Skid Row, a section of downtown Los Angeles known for its homeless encampments.

Our sources say her friends believed she had dropped to as little as 75 pounds. We're told friends went to the area hoping to find her ... but she was already gone.

According to our sources, they continued searching throughout downtown L.A. in the weeks that followed but never managed to track her down.

We broke the story ... Daveigh died Tuesday at a Los Angeles hospital from meningitis and a blood infection.

The actress was best known for her role as Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror hit "The Ring" and for voicing Lilo in Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch."