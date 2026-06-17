Play video content Video: Emilie Kiser Says Losing 3-Year-Old Trigg Shows How Fast Life Can Be Taken Away Jay Shetty Podcast

Emilie Kiser says losing her 3-year-old son, Trigg, in a drowning incident made her realize just how fickle life can be ... and she vows to be the best mom ever to her other child.

The influencer sat down with Jay Shetty for his podcast, 'On Purpose,' for her first interview since Trigg's 2025 death ... and she said the tragedy showed her "in the scariest, most real way possible just how quickly life can change, and how quickly life can be literally taken away."

As we reported ... Trigg drowned after he plunged into the family's backyard pool. Emilie was not home and her husband, Brady, was watching their other son, Teddy.

Emilie also says she can either let her son's death derail her life more than it already has, or she can be the best mom she can be to 1-year-old Teddy.