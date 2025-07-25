TikTok Influencer Emilie Kiser's Husband Won't Be Charged In Toddler's Drowning

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady, just dodged criminal charges in the tragic drowning of their 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser.

The child was found lifeless in the family's Arizona pool back in May, and cops recommended a felony child abuse charge against Brady ... but prosecutors declined to pursue any charges.

In a Friday afternoon news dump, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Brady will not be charged because "there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Prosecutors say Brady was home alone with his two children when Trigg drowned in the pool ... and they say there's surveillance video showing how the tragic events unfolded.

But, Mitchell says her office felt like they couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt Brady "failed to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk, and that failure to perceive the risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would show."