Abuse Charge Recommended Against Emilie Kiser's Husband, Brady Kiser, for Death of Son

Police have recommended a child abuse charge against influencer Emilie Kiser's husband, Brady, in the tragic drowning of their 3-year-old son, Trigg Kiser.

The Chandler Police Department tells TMZ ... it has completed its investigation into Trigg's death, who died on May 12 after being found unresponsive in his family’s backyard pool in Arizona.

Following a thorough review of the evidence, investigators have recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady, and the case has been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Remember -- this doesn't mean Brady will face any charges at all ... but police clearly think he should.

Brady has not spoken publicly about Trigg's shocking death, but told police he became "distracted" while watching his and Emilie's newborn as Trigg accidentally fell into the pool and drowned, according to search warrant applications obtained by The Arizona Republic.

Emilie was reportedly out with friends while her husband was at home with their kids.

She has not posted on social media since Trigg's death or addressed the loss.