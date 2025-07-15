Columbus Short Plans to Divorce Wife After Dueling Domestic Violence Claims

Columbus Short and his wife Aida are hurtling towards a divorce after they separately filed legal docs accusing the other of domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Columbus is telling people close to him that he's going to be filing for divorce ... because he feels there's no going back after the latest batch of alarming allegations.

We broke the stories ... Columbus secured a temporary restraining order against Aida last week after claiming she kicked and threw a 10-week-old puppy, before busting his eye open and drawing blood, leading to her arrest. Aida then filed for her own TRO, claiming Columbus choked her ... and she included alleged injury photos in her filing.

Our sources say Columbus and Aida have been through this before -- but this is the final straw ... as Columbus feels there's been no humility or growth for them as husband and wife.

As we first reported ... Columbus pled no contest to hitting Aida in March 2018 and served jail time. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence in 2022, but prosecutors ultimately dropped the case.

We're told since Aida's arrest earlier this month, she's been at her parents' place with her and Columbus' two kids.

As for the puppy Columbus claims Aida kicked and threw ... our sources say the dog's name is Matilda and she's living with Columbus at his L.A.-area home. We're told the pooch is doing well despite the alleged abuse and the dog didn't have to pay a visit to the vet.

Sources say Columbus and Aida have been to domestic violence classes and completed programs in the past ... but it sounds like divorce will be the outcome here.

Aida tells TMZ ... "Over the past week, my family and I have endured an extremely painful and deeply personal experience. I'm disheartened by the lies spread about me. As a wife and mother, my utmost priority is always the safety and well‑being of my children and myself. Following a distressing incident in July, I felt compelled to seek legal protection to help ensure our safety while matters are addressed in court."