Columbus Short Claims Wife Busted His Eye Open After Kicking, Throwing Puppy

5:05 PM PT -- Columbus Short was granted the temporary restraining order against his wife Aida.

Columbus Short makes it sound like his wife is not a dog person ... because he claims she kicked and threw a 10-week-old puppy before getting violent with him.

The ex "Scandal" star beelined it to court this week and filed for a temporary restraining order against his wife, alleging a series of domestic violence incidents involving him and the puppy.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Columbus claims his wife Aida roughed up his 10-week-old pooch on Monday ... and when he confronted her, she got physically violent and hit him multiple times in the face, busting his eye open and drawing blood.

Columbus says a concerned neighbor heard Aida "screaming very loudly as if she was being murdered" and called police ... and he says when cops showed up, they saw bruising on him and arrested Aida.

It sounds like this isn't the first alleged violent outburst involving the puppy ... Columbus claims he brought the pooch home June 21 and Aida got upset when the dog peed inside and started kicking the dog. Columbus says he took a stand and Aida used a glass trophy to injure him.

Columbus claims he faces daily verbal abuse from his wife in full view of their two children ... and he says Aida is "emotionally unstable." He even says she's used knives against him and has bitten him.

He wants a judge to order Aida to stay 100 yards away from him, the kids and two dogs at all times ... and he wants her kicked out of the family home, but says she should still be required to pay rent.