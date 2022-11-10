Columbus Short's Neighbor Gets Restraining Order Against Him

Columbus Short's neighbor says the actor's got it out for him so bad, he's had to go to court to get protection ... and a judge is giving it to him.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the neighbor says Columbus got in his face last weekend ... allegedly referring to himself as a "killer" while threatening to beat up the man, whose child was with him at the time. It's not clear what sparked the alleged altercation.

The man claims Columbus grabbed his wrist and tried to follow him into his home -- and a similar altercation went down 2 days after that.

That was enough for a judge to grant a temporary restraining order barring Columbus from coming within 15 yards of the neighbor, his spouse and his daughter.

We've reached out to Columbus for comment ... so far, no word back.

As we reported, Columbus was arrested back in February after cops were called to his home over an argument he had with his wife that allegedly got physical. He was charged with 2 misdemeanors, but those charges were later dismissed.

Columbus told us, "They dismissed the case from what I was told because the prosecutor felt there was no wrongdoing."