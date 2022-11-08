NBA's Miles Bridges Files For Restraining Order From Domestic Violence Accuser

NBA star Miles Bridges has filed for a restraining order against the woman who accused him of domestic violence ... claiming she's harassed him repeatedly -- and won't stop.

Bridges spelled out his claims in new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, alleging that despite a June 27 argument between the two that turned physical and ultimately resulted in the basketball player's arrest ... Mychelle Johnson will not leave him alone.

Bridges says on three separate occasions, including just two days after he accepted a plea deal to close out his criminal case with Johnson, she's showed up to his home or places he's staying and harassed him, causing him emotional distress and anxiety.

The first incident allegedly happened on Oct. 12. In the docs, Bridges claims he had been renting an Airbnb in Los Angeles ... when Johnson unexpectedly entered his side gate with their two kids.

Bridges said in the documents that due to the ongoing criminal case with Johnson -- and the protective orders that had been put in place -- he ran inside in an attempt to avoid her.

He claims, though, his door would not lock -- so he had to hold it shut as Mychelle allegedly attempted to break in by swinging a hose nozzle at the home.

Bridges says after she couldn't get in, she then stole his dog, and left with their children.

Nearly three weeks later, on Oct. 31, Bridges said in the docs that Johnson followed him and his friends home from an L.A. hookah lounge at around 2:30 AM, and sat in his driveway with their two kids in her car demanding he speaks with her. He claims he didn't want to due to the ongoing criminal case.

Bridges says despite attempts from his friends and bodyguards to get her to leave, she refused and stayed parked there for nearly 6 hours before leaving.

On Nov. 5 -- two days after Bridges pleaded no contest to one count of felony domestic violence stemming from their June 27 incident to close out his criminal case -- the 24-year-old former Charlotte Hornets star said he was forced to call the LAPD after Johnson showed up to his Airbnb and "stood outside the home antagonizing me and refusing to leave."

Bridges says officers showed up ... and were able to convince her to leave without incident.