Columbus Short's Wife Claims He's Abusing Her, Shares Alleged Injury Photos

UPDATE

5:10 PM PT -- A judge granted Aida's request for a temporary restraining order but denied her request for temporary sole custody of their two children.

Columbus Short's wife says he's been roughing her up for years ... and she's got photos of her alleged injuries.

Aida Abramyan-Short beelined it to court Monday and filed for a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming he got violent with her as recently as last week ... on the same day he claims she busted his eye open and abused a 10-week-old puppy.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Aida claims she was doing laundry July 7 while Columbus was boozing ... and she says he snapped at her and then put his hands on her.

Aida claims she had sheets in her hand when Columbus yelled at her, "Don't slam the f***ing door b*tch. Your mouth is gonna get you in trouble! Shut the f*** up!" She says he pushed her, grabbed her and then began choking her, putting both hands around her neck.

Columbus' wife says a neighbor called police after hearing her scream, "My husband is choking me, help!"

In a request for a temporary restraining order against her husband, Aida included photos showing what she says are injuries from other alleged instances of domestic violence over recent years ... including bruising, scratching and a black eye.

The filing comes on the heels of Columbus getting a temporary restraining order against Aida for an alleged incident he claims happened on the same day she's referencing here ... as we first reported, Columbus claimed Aida pushed and kicked a puppy and then busted his eye open, drawing blood. He says cops came and arrested her. She notes in her filing police came, but doesn't elaborate.

Aida claims Columbus has been abusive to her in front of their kids ... and she says he's been arrested for DUI and has a "severe" drinking problem. She says he boozes daily and becomes violent and belligerent. She says she doesn't think the kids are safe when he drives them or when they're alone with him.