Emilie Kiser Returns To Social Media After Hiatus For Son's Death Anniversary

Emilie Kiser is reconnecting with followers after spending several weeks away from social media to focus on family and remember her late son, Trigg.

The influencer took a hiatus last month before the one-year anniversary of Trigg's tragic death ... and she resurfaced Monday with a heartfelt message ... telling followers she's thankful she stepped away during what she described as the hardest month of her family's life.

Emilie says the break helped her family reconnect with relatives who live far away and gave them space to make new memories with her other son, Teddy, while continuing to honor Trigg's memory.

As we reported, Trigg was just three years old when he died in May 2025 following a drowning incident in Emilie's backyard pool. She was not home at the time, but her husband Brady was there with Teddy, who was just an infant at the time.

Emilie stepped away from TikTok for a few months in the wake of Trigg's death ... she returned in September 2025 and was back to posting often ... until a few days before the first anniversary of his passing, when she announced she would be taking another break.

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