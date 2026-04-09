Emilie Kiser Opens Up About ‘Forgiving’ Husband Brady After Death of Son

Emilie Kiser's ready to talk about how she's navigated life with her husband since their toddler son Trigg's death ... chalking up their tight bond to therapy and empathy.

The social media star responded to a TikToker asking how she was able to forgive her husband, Brady Kiser, after 3-year-old Trigg died. Brady was the only adult home at the time of Trigg's death ... and, his attention was allegedly divided between the couple's infant child and a playoff basketball game while Trigg drowned in the backyard pool.

Kiser said it's taken a ton of consistent therapy ... and a realization that "everyone deserves love, empathy, and forgiveness." She added she tunes out the haters who want want her to blame Brady.

Emilie posted in Trigg's honor in March, 10 months after his untimely death ... calling it "preventable" and saying she still feels totally broken since losing him.

She said, "One of the hardest parts about the last 10 months, although I can’t possibly pick just 1, is having to live without him. Some people might read that and think it’s obvious, but it’s a daily mountain to climb. Waking up without him next to me, not getting to talk to him every day, not getting to see his perfect smile, and so much more."