Emilie Kiser Returns To TikTok After 3-Year-Old Son's Drowning Death

Play video content TikTok/@emiliekiser

Emilie Kiser is back on TikTok four months after her 3-year-old accidentally drowned in the family pool.

The influencer just posted on TikTok for the first time since Trigg's May drowning and she said it's therapeutic for her to be back to making content.

Emilie may have returned, but she says she's not going to pretend like everything in her life is fine ... because it obviously isn't. She says she's going day by day, trying to get by.

As she grieves her son's death, Emilie says she's not quite sure how much she will be willing to divulge about the process ... explaining she doesn't want to share too much or share when she's not quite ready. But, to state the obvious -- she noted things have been "really hard" for her since losing her first-born child.

She'd been off social media since Trigg's death and only came back last month to post a statement taking full accountability for the tragedy.

In her 3-minute return video, Emilie notably did not mention her husband, Brady Kiser ... who was the subject of a child abuse investigation following Trigg's death.

Prosecutors for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Arizona declined to pursue charges, but investigators revealed Brady knew his toddler was playing outside unattended near the pool, endangering the child ... and they asked for a review of potential "child abuse with criminal negligence" charges.

Trigg was submerged in the family pool for 7 minutes before his father pulled him out on May 12. Brady said he'd been inside caring for the couple's newborn, Theodore, when Trigg slipped in. Emilie was not home at the time of the incident -- she was out with friends.