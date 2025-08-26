Emmanuel Haro's Parents Charged With Murder, Infant Remains Missing

The parents of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro have officially been charged with murder, as well as a misdemeanor, following their arrests last Friday.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were hit with charges of felony murder and misdemeanor filing a false police report, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Bail was set at $1 million for both.

The update came just before the controversial couple was expected to arrive at Riverside Hall of Justice -- about 50 miles east of Los Angeles -- where they were set to be arraigned ... as their infant son, who investigators now believe is deceased, remains missing.

The mystery surrounding young Emmanuel's disappearance went viral two weeks ago, when Rebecca claimed she was attacked in a Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot in Yucaipa, CA -- and that her son was subsequently abducted.

Despite Rebecca's tearful plea for the return of her son on the news, investigators were unable to rule out foul play due to inconsistencies in the mom's story. Jake's past felony conviction for willful child cruelty also surfaced at the time.

The couple then stopped cooperating with authorities ... resulting in a police K9 search of the Haro family home in Cabazon, and Jake's vehicle was seized.

Jake and Rebecca were then arrested at home last week on suspicion of murder. Jake, in shackles, later accompanied cops in their search for Emmanuel near a highway days later ... ABC7 reports Jake was "not helping" with the search, however.

Rebecca has maintained her kidnapping story from jail ... and told reporters she believes Emmanuel could still be alive.

In contrast, investigators say they believe the kidnapping "did not occur," citing evidence from the search.