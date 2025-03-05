Casey Anthony's New Legal Advocacy is All About Money and Fame: Judge

Casey Anthony is only embarking on her new career as a legal advocate for two reasons -- money and fame, so says the judge in her notorious 2011 murder trial.

Retired Judge Belvin Perry Jr., who presided over Casey's child slay trial, tells TMZ ... Casey, for starters, is craving attention after being out of the spotlight for a while.

Perry also says Casey wants to make some cold hard cash ... that's why she's asking her fans to pay $10 a month or $100 a year to subscribe to her Substack offering to help people with legal issues.

In addition, Perry says only attorneys who have passed the bar should dispense legal advice — not Casey, who, if she were to do so, it "would constitute the unauthorized practice of law."

Despite this, Perry says Casey will lure in subscribers to her new venture because there's a "sucker born every minute."

Perry says Casey's supporters will likely be conspiracy theorists, fringe people and curious fans.

On Monday, Casey introduced her new venture on her brand new TikTok account, with a video promoting what she's planning to do. Casey explained that after grabbing the spotlight with her own criminal case, she wants to turn what some view as a curse into a blessing.

As you know, Casey's 2-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in June 2008, and her body was found months later, triggering a media frenzy that lasted throughout the trial. In July 2011, Casey was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse.

During his TMZ interview, Judge Perry noted the jury found Casey not guilty, but they didn't find her innocent.