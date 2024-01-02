Casey Anthony's Dad Breaks Down During Lie Detector Test Questions Over Caylee

Play video content Courtesy A&E

Casey Anthony has blamed her father for her daughter's death ... and now George Anthony is taking a lie detector test ... and it got emotional.

Casey's dad broke down when taking the polygraph test on camera ... choking up when he was repeatedly asked if he concealed Caylee Anthony's whereabouts.

George agreed to get hooked up to a polygraph for an upcoming A&E special, "Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test," after Casey accused him of molesting her and Caylee and being responsible for Caylee's death.

While George says he didn't know where Caylee's body was when she was missing, he appears to be struggling with the question ... but says it's because he's picturing the wooded area where her dead body was ultimately found.

Remember ... Caylee disappeared in June 2008 and her body was found a few months later in December, when her death was ruled a homicide. Casey stood trial in 2011 and the jury acquitted her of murder, manslaughter and child abuse. She was found guilty of lying to cops, but that's it.

During the trial, Casey accused George of sexually abusing her when she was a child, and of disposing of Caylee's body ... claims he vehemently denied in court. In 2022 Casey doubled down in a Peacock docuseries, where she also accused George of staging Caylee's death to make it seem like it was Casey's fault.

Now, George is taking his denial a step further with the lie detector test ... and TMZ has the sneak peek.