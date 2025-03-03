Casey Anthony Shares First TikTok Plugging New Gig as a 'Legal Advocate'

Play video content

Casey Anthony has a new gig -- she’s now a self-proclaimed "legal advocate" and is promoting her role on her brand-new TikTok account.

The formerly acquitted defendant -- who was on trial for murder in 2011 for her daughter Caylee Marie Anthony's death -- explained that after being thrust into the legal spotlight, she’s turned what many saw as a curse into a blessing. She says her new goal is to give people a voice and the right tools when they find themselves in a sticky legal situation.

Casey used the video to reintroduce herself, saying she’d only be posting professionally, limited to legal matters, and that her drive to be a legal warrior really kicked off after seeing people she knows personally who were targeted and attacked recently. She doesn't specify, but she mentions being a proponent for the LGBTQ community and for women's rights.

Casey stresses the importance of protecting your privacy, declaring she's "standing in the light" and "embracing peace." She also announces she's launching a Substack to address similar issues.