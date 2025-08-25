Emmanuel Haro's Mom Standing by Kidnapping Story After Arrest

Emmanuel Haro's mom Rebecca is sticking to her kidnapping claim from jail ... where she remains one of the main suspects in the 7-month-old's disappearance.

Rebecca spoke with reporters Sunday, and continued to deny any involvement in little Emmanuel's MIA status ... doubling down on her prior story that her baby was snatched from the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa, CA.

Though authorities have said they believe Emmanuel is deceased, Rebecca said she is refusing to give up on her baby, and expressed a desire to help investigators with their search.

She also denied asking employees at Big 5 if they had a surveillance camera days before reporting Emmanuel's disappearance.

Rebecca's remarks came as her husband, Jake Haro, who is also a suspect in Emmanuel's alleged murder, was seen assisting investigators in their search for his son out in Moreno Valley in Riverside County, CA.

Play video content KTLA

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit and shackles, Jake appeared to be aiding investigators as they combed through the mountainous area on Sunday. They came up empty, however, as no body was uncovered.

Both Rebecca and Jake were arrested Friday for suspicion of murder, with authorities later sharing they believed the kidnapping "did not occur" -- citing evidence from physical and electronic searches, as well as interviews, for that conclusion.

Prior to the couple's arrest, investigators noted they could not rule out foul play due to inconsistencies in Rebecca's story.

The Haros are currently being held without bail, and are expected to appear in court for the first time Tuesday.