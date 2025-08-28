TikTok Star Emilie Kiser Breaks Silence on Death of Her Toddler

TikTok star Emilie Kiser is speaking publicly for the first time after the accidental drowning of her 3-year-old son Trigg ... and is pointing the finger of blame at one person: herself.

The internet personality posted on TikTok Thursday, declaring she takes "full accountability" for their family's loss in the aftermath of her young son's death.

Addressing her fans, EK expressed her heartbreak, saying she misses Trigg "every second of every day" ... and says she believes she is to blame for the tragedy.

She wrote ... "I know I should have done more to protect him. One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again."

She hopes Trigg's story will prevent similar tragedies from impacting other families.

Emilie also told fans that she'll be instilling stricter control over what she shares publicly ... explaining how this incident highlighted the "lack" of boundaries with relationships online.

Emilie notably did not mention her husband, Brady Kiser ... who was the subject of a child abuse investigation following Trigg's death.

While prosecutors for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Arizona declined to pursue charges, investigators revealed Brady knew his toddler was playing outside unattended near the pool, endangering the child ... and asked for a review of possible "child abuse with criminal negligence" charges.

Trigg was submerged in the family pool for 7 minutes before he was pulled out by his father ... who had been inside caring for the couple's newborn, Theodore. Emilie was not home at the time of the incident ... she was out with friends.