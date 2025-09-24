Emilie & Brady Kiser Get New Matching 'Teddy' Tats in Tribute to Son

Emilie and Brady Kiser just got inked ... and their tats have a special meaning for their son Theodore.

Check out this post from Sydney Smith, the co-owner of Syzygy Precision Tattooing in Arizona ... she documented the process of giving them each a fine-line teddy bear tattoo on their forearms.

The tattoos are reportedly a tribute to Emilie and Brady's 6-month-old Theodore, whom they nicknamed Teddy.

Emilie also has a tattoo for their son Trigg, who accidentally drowned in their backyard swimming pool in May. His name can be seen written in cursive next to the new teddy bear ink.

Emilie hopped back on social media following Trigg's death last week -- telling followers getting back into content creation gives her solace during an incredibly hard time.

She had been off TikTok since her son's drowning death, only returning last month to tell fans she blames herself for his avoidable death and to thank family for their unwavering support.

As you know, Trigg died while under the supervision of Brady, while Emilie was out with friends. Brady admitted to police he knew Trigg had wandered outside but was distracted by their newborn.