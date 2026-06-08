Popular Gaming Influencer Alex Cimo Dies after Cancer Battle at 32

Gaming content creator Alex Cimo is dead ... more than a year after going public with his battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Alex's wife, Bryttni, announced his death in a social media post, revealing he died suddenly on June 2 ... and admitting she's still "very raw" as she processes the loss.

Bryttni also made it clear there was family friction over how Alex's death was announced ... this after his mother, Mary-Frances Alonzo, shared the news earlier this week in a LinkedIn post that was later deleted.

According to Bryttni, Alex had asked that news of his death be held for a couple of weeks, and she had planned to make the announcement herself in line with his wishes. She says she was hoping for a little more time before facing the heartbreaking reality publicly.

Alex first revealed his cancer diagnosis in March 2025 and kept followers updated throughout his fight. Just weeks ago, he vowed to keep battling after doctors told him he had only days left to live.

The beloved creator amassed more than 350,000 followers with his "Yu-Gi-Oh!" content and card game expertise.

He was 32.