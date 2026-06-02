Art Influencer 'Jerry Gogosian' Found Dead in Brazil, Cops Investigating

An art-world influencer known for roasting the rich and powerful was found dead in Brazil after going under the knife ... and police have opened a suspicious death investigation.

Hilde Lynn Helphenstein -- better known online as "Jerry Gogosian" -- was found dead Sunday inside her hotel room at the 5-star Rosewood São Paulo, where she'd been recovering from plastic surgery.

The cause of death is unclear ... and it sounds like cops think something stinks here.

According to reports, the influencer's plastic surgeon discovered her dead body after becoming concerned when she stopped answering her phone. Investigators reportedly discovered an empty vodka bottle, a broken glass, and unidentified pills in the room.

The surgeon also allegedly told authorities he had previously taken Helphenstein to a hospital after a possible overdose and claimed she had been using substances during her stay in Brazil.

The shocking death came just hours after Helphenstein shared what would become her final Instagram post. In a video, she jokingly encouraged followers to "let the rich woman inside of you fly" ... offering tongue-in-cheek advice about hiring makeup artists, wearing luxurious shawls and inventing extravagant problems to worry about.

The Oakland native amassed a loyal following of over 150,000 by skewering wealthy collectors, galleries, and the often absurd excesses of the art scene. Over the years, she turned the once-anonymous account into a multimedia platform that included a podcast, newsletter, and collaborations with major brands like Sotheby's, Phillips, and Playboy.

She was 40.