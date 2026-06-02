'Twin Peaks' Actor Owain Rhys Davies Dies Suddenly at 44, Family Confused

Actor Owain Rhys Davies -- best known for his role as Agent Wilson in "Twin Peaks," has died under mysterious circumstances, according to his family.

Davies passed away "suddenly, naturally, and peacefully," but there are "questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death," his brother, Rhodri, wrote Sunday on Instagram.

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Davies played Agent Wilson in the 2017 reboot of David Lynch's famous "Twin Peaks" TV series from the 1990s. He also landed a role in the Netflix science fiction drama, "The OA," as well as parts in several movies, including "Alice Through The Looking Glass," and "A Serial Killer's Guide To Life."

In his IG post, Rhodri said he and his family are devastated by the loss of Owain and thanked people for the outpouring of support.

Owain was 44.