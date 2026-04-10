Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Famous Besties at Coachella ... Desert Vibes With the Hottest Tribes!

Coachella Besties ... Desert Vibes With The Hottest Tribes 🌵

By TMZ Staff
Published
Famous Besties Hit Up Coachella!
Launch Gallery
'Chella Besties <3 Launch Gallery

What's better than Coachella?! Coachella with your bestie, of course! And the celebs love hightailing it to the desert with their built-in partners n' crime ...

Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara may've been "savage," but they're still a pair of "goodies," Griffin Johnson wrangled his star-studded crew for a photo-op starring Blake Gray, Josh Richards, Luv Anthony and Curtis Newbill.

0406-Coachella-Besties-Sub1

And Michael Cimino and Xochitl Gomez threw their hands in the air like they just don't care, while Reneé Rapp and Cara Delevingne matched in besties-perfection!

Check out the gallery ... BFFs, beats, and desert heat awaits!

Related articles