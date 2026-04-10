Famous Besties at Coachella ... Desert Vibes With the Hottest Tribes!

What's better than Coachella?! Coachella with your bestie, of course! And the celebs love hightailing it to the desert with their built-in partners n' crime ...

Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara may've been "savage," but they're still a pair of "goodies," Griffin Johnson wrangled his star-studded crew for a photo-op starring Blake Gray, Josh Richards, Luv Anthony and Curtis Newbill.

And Michael Cimino and Xochitl Gomez threw their hands in the air like they just don't care, while Reneé Rapp and Cara Delevingne matched in besties-perfection!