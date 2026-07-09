Darrell Sheets Body Cam Video: Cop Who Found His Body Was 'Storage Wars' Fan

Play video content Video: Cop Who Found Darrell Sheets Was 'Storage Wars' Fan Lake Havasu City Police Department

The Arizona police officer who responded to Darrell Sheets' home immediately knew who the reality star was when he found him dead ... and officers were shocked when they realized what they stumbled upon.

In Lake Havasu police body cam footage obtained by TMZ ... officers are clearing the house after they found Darrell dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One officer knew he was a celeb, and his fellow colleague lets out an "Oh!" when he fills them in.

The officer, wearing the body camera, was clearly a fan of the show ... because he explained to his partner that Darrell starred on "Storage Wars" with his son ... and the officer even knew the truck they drove to haul away their storage treasures.

And even though the video is blurred ... it's obviously a very sad situation because paramedics couldn't even pronounce Darrell dead because he was holding the revolver he used -- his finger still on the trigger. It seemed like they were worried he might pull the trigger again as rigor mortis set in.

As TMZ previously reported, Darrell was found dead at his Arizona home on April 22. The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.