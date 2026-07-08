Darrell Sheets' Son Wanted 'Storage War's Star's GF Booted From Home After His Death

Darrell Sheets' son wanted his dad's girlfriend booted from the "Storage War" star's house after the reality star took his own life ... and authorities had to get involved.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police incident report, obtained by TMZ, Brandon Sheets -- who co-starred with his dad on "Storage Wars" -- told cops he wanted Darrell's unidentified partner out of the Lake Havasu City house -- and wanted her trespassed. Police told Brandon she would need to be evicted or leave on her own since she'd been living at the residence.

The woman told police ... Darrell's son and his wife had accused her of stealing money from the reality star -- and that created a lot of tension and drama between the two men, with Darrell defending her.

The woman says she'd known Darrell for more than a year and had been living with him for three months ... and according to police, she also shared harrowing details of the moments before he killed himself.

The night he died, the woman told cops she woke up, and Darrell wasn't in bed ... and when she went to find him, he demanded she go back to their room before he went into his office, and she heard a single gunshot. She immediately called 911 ... and went to the garage, where she waited for police.

As TMZ previously reported, Darrell was found dead at his Arizona home on April 22. The medical examiner later ruled his death a suicide.