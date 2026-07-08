'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets' Alleged Stalker Won't Be Charged, Cops Close Case

Cops in Arizona dug through phones, interviewed witnesses, and chased down bizarre messages after Darrell Sheets' suicide ... but we've learned the investigation ultimately ended without criminal charges.

Newly released police records, obtained by TMZ, show detectives spent months looking into whether the "Storage Wars" star had been cyberbullied before his death. The file reads like a detective's notebook ... complete with eerie messages, mysterious phone calls, and someone who refused to answer key questions from cops.

Detectives interviewed the person accused of harassing Darrell ... they denied cyberbullying him but refused to say where they were when Darrell died, claiming they'd been receiving death threats. Police say the person insisted they had nothing to hide, denied ever entering Darrell's home, and said the two had simply had a falling out. Detectives described them as "completely uncooperative."

As TMZ previously reported, detectives found a shaky handwritten note near Darrell's body that appeared to blame "Facebook bulling" before his death. It seems Darrell meant to write "bullying."

The investigation also uncovered a string of bizarre communications ... including a text reading, "We having fun yet?" Police also reviewed a letter alleging Darrell was receiving hundreds of phone calls from around the world all day long. The report says he answered one particular call only to hear someone whisper, "50 thousand dollars."

In the end, prosecutors declined to file charges ... and the Lake Havasu City Attorney's Office determined the case couldn't move forward because Darrell was deceased and unable to testify.

As TMZ previously reported, Darrell died by suicide in April at 67 ... afterward, his "Storage Wars" rival Rene Nezhoda alleged the reality star had been the target of a sustained cyberbullying campaign.

Police launched an investigation soon after ... and these records offer the fullest look yet at what detectives uncovered.