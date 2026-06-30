'Storage Wars' Star Dave Hester Shares Photos From Darrell Sheets' Celebration of Life

Darrell Sheets' celebration of life brought out former costars, friends, and family ... and, as you might expect, several notable items from the star's past.

Dave Hester -- Darrell's former costar on "Storage Wars" -- shared photos from the event ... taking photos with Darrell's son, Brandon, as well as Darrell's ex-wife and longtime friend, Kimber Wuerfel.

Faux $30 bills with Darrell's face on them and "The Wow Factor" -- his signature catchphrase on the show -- were apparently handed out at the event ... a touching keepsake for his loved ones to take home with them.

Photos and memorabilia from Darrell's life were laid out on a table for everyone to look at ... fitting for a man who made his living looking for treasures amidst the personal belongings of others.

Dave captioned his post on Facebook, "It was an honor to be a part of Darrell’s Celebration of Life yesterday. Thank you Brandon and Kimber for having me, it was wonderful spending time with you and everyone who loved Darrell. RIP Darrell Sheets. YUUUP!"

As you know ... Darrell died by suicide back in April -- with cops saying it appeared he died by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One of Darrell’s "Storage Wars" rivals, Rene Nezhoda, claims people online had been mercilessly cyberbullying Darrell before his death. Arizona cops are investigating those claims.