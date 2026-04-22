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'Storage Wars' Darrell Sheets Was Cyberbullied Before Suicide, Costar Says

Darrell Sheets 'Storage Wars' Rival Says Sheets Was Bullied Before His Suicide

By TMZ Staff
Published
rene-nezhoda-kal-04-22-2026
STOP THE BULLYING!
Video: Darrell Sheets Was Victimized by Cyberbullying Before His Death, Co-Star Reveals

Rene Nezhoda says people online mercilessly cyberbullied Darrell Sheets before his death ... and, he hopes this will serve as a wakeup call to all the online menaces out there.

Nezhoda spoke about Sheets -- who cops found dead in his home early Wednesday morning -- in a video ... admitting the two had their run-ins because they both competed intensely against each other.

Darrell Sheets storage wars sub getty
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Nezhoda says, deep down, he and Sheets were friends ... and he's sad his pal's gone now. He also says he hopes cops will look into cyberbullying claims Sheets made about others as they investigate his death.

People need to hold each other accountable when it comes to cyberbullying, Nezhoda adds ... whether they're bullying reality TV stars, athletes, or any other public figures.

Remembering Darrell Sheets
Launch Gallery
Remembering Darrell Sheets Launch Gallery
Getty

We broke the story ... cops responded to Sheets' Arizona home after receiving a call about a dead body. Lake Havasu Police in Arizona tell TMZ he apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Sheets was 67.

RIP

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