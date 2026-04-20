Justin Fairfax and Wife's Causes of Death Revealed After Murder-Suicide

The tragic deaths of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, have officially been ruled a murder-suicide ... and the details are as grim as they come.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Medical Examiner tells TMZ … Cerina died from multiple gunshot wounds, with her manner of death ruled a homicide. Justin, meanwhile, died from a contact gunshot wound to the head, with officials ruling his death a suicide.

The two were found dead last Thursday at their home in Annandale, VA from gunshot wounds ... Cerina's body was found in the basement and Justin's body was found in a bedroom. The couple was reportedly going through a messy divorce.

We’re told the findings come after an investigation into the shocking incident that rocked Virginia political circles and left many searching for answers. Authorities did not indicate any signs of a struggle beyond the gunfire, but the brutality of Cerina’s injuries paints a devastating picture.

Play video content Video: Justin Fairfax Dispatch Audio Reveals Gruesome Scene Broadcastify.com

Fairfax, who once held one of the highest offices in the state, had largely stayed out of the public spotlight in recent years ... but this incident thrust his name back into headlines in the worst way possible.

As we reported, emergency responders were called to the scene following reports of gunfire … and both Justin and Cerina were pronounced dead shortly after. Investigators quickly began piecing together what led up to the fatal encounter … ultimately determining it was a domestic incident that turned deadly.

They are survived by their two children, who are now left to process an unthinkable tragedy.