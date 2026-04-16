Alma Mater Statement on Justin Fairfax Glorifies Ex Lt. Gov, Ignores Tragedy

The alleged murder-suicide involving former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina, is as grim as it gets ... but you wouldn’t know it from his high school’s surprisingly polished tribute.

DeMatha Catholic High School is catching attention for a since-deleted statement on Instagram that reads more like an alumni spotlight than a response to a shocking domestic tragedy ... carefully sidestepping the alleged violent circumstances entirely.

The Maryland school opens by calling the situation a “tragedy,” writing, “The DeMatha community would like to express our sympathies and prayerful support to the family of Justin and Cerina Fairfax ... upon the news from this morning.” But instead of addressing the alleged murder-suicide, the message pivots fast.

“This tragedy causes us to stop and think about the kind of man Justin Fairfax was and what he has meant to DeMatha,” the statement continues ... before rolling straight into a highlight reel of his high school résumé.

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They go on to call him a “model student” who served as “class president” and participated in chorus and mock trial, later noting his scholarship to Duke and law degree from Columbia.

The tribute keeps the focus squarely on accomplishments, adding that Justin “remained close to his DeMatha family and supported the school,” even returning as a commencement speaker in 2012.

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Only in the final lines does the school circle back to the broader impact, offering “prayerful support” to those affected and closing with, “May their souls rest in the eternal peace of Christ.”

The takeaway ... while the facts surrounding Fairfax’s death are deeply disturbing, the school’s statement is raising eyebrows for what it leaves out.