Cheerleader Mom 'Spiraled' After 'Mean' Texts Before Alleged Murder-Suicide

Got 'Mean' Texts From Other Parents Before Murder-Suicide

Tawnia McGeehan -- who allegedly killed her 11-year-old daughter Addi Smith in an apparent murder-suicide -- was plagued by "mean" texts from other parents on her daughter's cheerleading team, according to a new report.

According to The New York Post, Tawnia's mom, Connie, believes Tawnia had issues with some of the other moms on the team that had been boiling over.

Connie told The Post ... "There's one or two ladies that she never got along with, and it got really bad a month ago. In the last comp they had, another girl got dropped and some of the moms were saying it was because of Addi. They were texting [Tawnia] mean stuff and blaming Addi."

She added ... "Cheer was her and Addi's life. I think something happened the day before [they died] that made her spiral."

Another source confirmed to The Post that Tawnia recently was in a heated "confrontation" with another cheer mom in the team waiting room.

Play video content TMZ.com

According to Connie, Tawnia's lifelong struggle with depression was beginning to lift after ending a 9-year custody battle for Addi.

Tawnia and her ex-husband Bradley Smith were awarded joint legal and physical custody of Addi with one week on and one week off in 2024.

As we reported ... Tawnia and Addi traveled from Utah to Las Vegas for a cheer competition they never showed up for. Police believe Tawnia shot Addi late Saturday, February 14 at the Rio Hotel & Casino before turning the gun on herself.