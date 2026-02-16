Cheerleader & Her Mother Found Dead in Las Vegas Hotel Murder-Suicide

Tragedy in Las Vegas ... a mother allegedly shot and killed her 11-year-old cheerleader daughter before turning the gun on herself in a suspected murder-suicide.

Cops say 38-year-old Tawnia McGeehan and her daughter, Addi Smith, were found dead Sunday in a room at the Rio Hotel & Casino, with what appeared to be a suicide note left behind.

The Utah mom and daughter were in town for a cheer competition ... but when they didn’t show, their team, Utah Xtreme Cheer, sounded the alarm on social media, asking for help finding them.

After the devastating discovery, the team shared a photo of Addi, writing ... "We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved."

Police believe Tawnia shot Addi late Saturday before taking her own life. The investigation was ongoing.