D4vd's Family Summoned to Testify as Witnesses, But They're Fighting It

Grand Jury Wants To Grill Them, But They're Not Down

This looks like a big update in the D4vd case ... prosecutors want to call the singer's mother, father, and brother to testify before the grand jury in California, but D4vd's family isn't giving in without a fight.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, D4vd's fam is claiming a court order summoning them to testify in California violates their due process rights.

Dawud, Colleen, and Caleb Burke, who all live in Texas, claim they were denied due process because they were given redacted versions of the affidavits used to support a lower Texas court's order summoning them to be witnesses in a California grand jury proceeding.

That's interesting because we know there's been a grand jury convened since at least November in the Celeste Rivas murder case, and multiple witnesses have already testified. Our sources have told us D4vd is likely to be charged with Celeste's murder.

D4vd's family contends that because the affidavits were redacted, they had no info on why they would be considered material witnesses in the case, and they didn't have the opportunity to challenge the trial court's determination that they are, in fact, material witnesses.

The stalemate here won't last forever ... the appeals court set a 10-day deadline for the trial court judge to answer.