D4vd's Friend Neo Goes Off on Singer -- 'D**khead'

D4vd's good friend Neo is a friend no more ... at least that's the way it seems based on how he is privately torching the singer.

Neo, as you know, was arrested last month for failing to appear before a grand jury in the apparent murder of Celeste Rivas, and D4vd is the prime suspect.

Neo, who appeared before the grand jury for only 40 minutes, clearly did not offer much info, but now he says he knows a lot.

According to Neo's private Instagram posts -- posted Friday and shared via "Close Friends" -- he says, "Thankfully I'm legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECEIPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA."

And then the 23-year-old streamer drops the hammer -- "I told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the fkin window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that di*kheads name next to mine."

He goes on ... "And for the record, the thing I was arrested for I wasn't even charged. They never filed it and my warrant was retracted because there is more to the story then what's on the news."

TMZ broke the story ... law enforcement sources say D4vd took what they believe is a mysterious, middle-of-the-night drive from L.A. to a remote area of Santa Barbara in the Spring of 2025, months before Rivas's body was found in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla near his L.A. home. We were told D4vd was accompanied by another person, and there were online rumors it was Neo. After Rivas's body was found, Neo scrubbed his Instagram of any sign of D4vd.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2026 TMZ.com