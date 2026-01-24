D4vd's Friend Neo Booked into L.A. Jail for Failure to Appear as Witness

D4vd's friend Neo has been booked into the Los Angeles County jail after being arrested in Montana for failing to appear as a witness.

Online records show Neo was booked around 11:30 PM Friday and is being held on a 60,000 bail. His charge is a felony.

We broke the news -- the popular streamer was cuffed and put behind bars in Helena, Montana Thursday on a warrant out of the Los Angeles Police Department. Police then confirmed to us he was on his way to the City of Angels after he made a court appearance before a judge earlier Friday.

As you know, there's been a grand jury convened in L.A. to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas since at least November. Multiple witnesses have testified ... but it's unclear if Neo has been arrested in relation to this case.