D4vd's Friend Neo Langston Was Arrested at His Mom's Montana Home

D4vd's friend Neo Langston was kicking back at his mom's cozy Montana home before police paid him a surprise visit Thursday and busted him for failing to appear as a witness in Los Angeles, TMZ has learned.

As we first reported ... Neo was pictured getting handcuffed by a small army of cops in Helena, MT, after an L.A. judge signed off on an arrest warrant. He was then transported to L.A. and booked into LAPD's Metropolitan Detention Center on $60,000 bail.

Here's the scene when police arrested Neo Langston in Helena, Mont. on Jan. 22. https://t.co/csh7kjNNpa pic.twitter.com/MBf5wUl7Rv — Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) January 23, 2026 @thom_g_bridge

Public records show Neo's mom Cynthia purchased her Helena home in March 2025. TMZ reached out to Cynthia about her son's arrest ... and she declined to comment.

Around November 2025, a grand jury was convened to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas ... whose dismembered corpse was found inside D4vd's Tesla in Hollywood last September.

